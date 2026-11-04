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Oner Macit on Utility Poles: Light, Identity and the Search for Meaning
By JIJO JOSE,2 days ago
In Utility Poles, Oner Macit draws on the structures of its title to explore immigration, displacement and the changing nature of human existence. For the director, these interconnected networks offer both a visual starting point and a metaphor for the film’s collaboration. His conversation with Indie Shorts Mag moves between that philosophical outlook and the practical responsibilities of filmmaking: developing a visual atmosphere with director of photography Axel Hebert, giving actors room to inhabit their characters and bringing lessons from around nine years in intensive-care nursing onto the set. From his early filmmaking in Erzurum to his cinematography training in Los Angeles, Macit discusses how culture, technical craft and care for others inform his search for meaning through cinema.