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Helping Your Teen Choose a Future-Proof College Path
By Hannah,3 days ago
Picking a college path can feel oddly high-stakes when you’re trying to help your teen balance interests, job security, cost, and flexibility all at once. Some majors sound exciting but leave big question marks around hiring. Others look practical but feel too narrow at first glance. Accounting sits in a different category. It connects directly to real jobs, keeps evolving with technology, and opens more doors than many families expect when they first start comparing degree options.