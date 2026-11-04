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Metallica Brings Halloween to Life at the Sphere in Las Vegas
By Amy Harris,2 days ago
Halloween in Las Vegas is always a spectacle, but on October 31, 2026, the city’s biggest celebration of heavy metal took place inside the Sphere. Metallica brought its Life Burns Faster residency to the immersive Las Vegas venue for a two-hour performance packed with classics, deep cuts, Halloween surprises and the kind of massive audiovisual experience that makes seeing the legendary metal band at the Sphere unlike a traditional Metallica concert.