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HOW I WORK: An inside look at how Okaloosa County Tax Collector’s Justin Gordon puts faith, family and service first
By Jared Williams,2 days ago
A lifelong local, Justin Gordon leads the Okaloosa County Tax Collector’s team that handles property tax billing and collection, business tax receipts, passport services and public records management – and he’s usually the one who makes the first pot of coffee. Gordon’s day starts at 5:45 a.m....
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