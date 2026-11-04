undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New STEAM lab at Leto High School opens doors to technology careers
By Fallon Silcox,2 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — Students at Leto High School now have a new space to explore technology, get creative and develop skills that could help shape their futures. The Building Excellence Foundation officially unveiled its second COEGI Lab in Hillsborough County on Thursday, bringing state-of-the-art technology and hands-on learning opportunities to the school.
2