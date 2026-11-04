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Editor’s Corner: 26 years in the process – Solatube’s sustainability journey
By Anthony Capkun,3 days ago
“You have to take baby steps.” … That’s how Dr. Neall Digert, vice president of innovation and market development at Kingspan Light + Air, describes Solatube International’s approach to sustainability—a journey that has been underway for 26 years and recently earned them recertification as both a California Green Business and Green Innovator.