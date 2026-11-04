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Rep. Pramila Jayapal sweeps in reelection to WA-07, joins Democrats in winning night
By Mary Andolina The Daily,3 days ago
Rep. Pramila Jayapal has regained her position as U.S. representative for Washington’s 7th Congressional district, which represents most of Seattle and some surrounding suburbs. Although an incumbent, Jayapal is joining fellow Democrats in regaining control of the U.S. House, in what’s shaping up to be a victorious night for the party.
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