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“No Way This Is Happening” – Yankees Fans Cast Doubts on NY’s Rumored Tarik Skubal Pursuit in Free Agency
By Karan Tyagi,2 days ago
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reports that the New York Yankees are considering pursuing free agent Tarik Skubal this offseason. The latest developments come after Skubal entered free agency following a 12-7 record across stints with the Tigers and Dodgers in 2026. Fireside Yankees shared the latest rumors, reported by McDaniel on...