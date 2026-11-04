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Moab City Council approves $142K easement for Whites Canyon Detention Basin
By Hannah Mercurio,2 days ago
The Moab City Council unanimously approved the purchase of a permanent drainage easement for the Whites Canyon Detention Basin on Tuesday, Oct. 27, marking a significant step toward securing the city’s ability to maintain the decades-old stormwater management facility. The city will pay $142,100 from its stormwater enterprise fund...