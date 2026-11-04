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South Korea pushes digital detox for young people addicted to screens
By Chloé BORGNONAruna POPURIJustin McCURRY,2 days ago
Back in August, France's Constitutional Council overturned a social media ban for children under 15. Some students, though, are now banned from using their smartphones at school. In South Korea, where an estimated 40 percent of young children and teens are addicted to their mobile devices, authorities are trying to find ways to drastically reduce their screen time – a huge challenge in such a hyper-connected society. FRANCE 24's Chloé Borgnon, Aruna Popuri and Justin McCurry report.