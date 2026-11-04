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What went wrong for Republicans? 7 reasons Democrats painted Congress blue
By Shubhangi Chowdhury,2 days ago
Washington has a new political reality, and Donald Trump has a serious challenge on his hands. In a midterm election that turned into a test of his presidency, Democrats made sweeping gains, taking control of both chambers of Congress and changing the balance of power in the Capitol. From kitchen-table economic worries and growing frustration with the Trump administration to the influence of independent social media creators, several forces came together to produce a dramatic electoral shift. The question is not just how Democrats won, but what made so many voters turn away from the Republicans.