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Glasgow City Council gains two new members
2 days ago
The Glasgow City Council will have two new members. Melinda Overstreet and Beau Jones both made the cut as two of the people on the ballot who were in the Top 9 to get votes. There were 17 candidate names on the general election ballot for Glasgow City Council. There are only nine seats to be filled. Incumbent Freddie Norris did not run for re-election, which opened the door for at least one new member of the council. Incumbent Elizabeth Shoemaker fell outside the Top 9 to get votes.