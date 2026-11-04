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The 30 Best Feel-Good Movies To Rewatch Now
By Emma Specter,2 days ago
Modern life isn’t easy, and neither is adulthood. Our brains have been frazzled by Big Tech, the admin tasks never end and robots are coming for our jobs. To that end, the best feel-good movies serve a crucial function: to offer some much-needed escapism and light-hearted relief. Because, sometimes, we might not be in the mood for a gritty documentary or a cerebral epic. Sometimes, we might just want to consume the cinematic equivalent of a digestive biscuit. So why deny yourself the pleasure? Below, find 30 feel-good movies to curl up on the sofa with the next time you need a dose of cosiness.