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The challenges of AI decision-making
By Mike Switzer,2 days ago
As businesses continue to adopt AI for many of their company’s operations, such as hiring, marketing, and customer service, C-suite executives find themselves facing a question that receives far less attention than the technology itself: What decisions should AI actually be allowed to make? Mike Switzer interviews Christopher Law, head of lifecycle marketing at Happy Money in Columbia, SC.