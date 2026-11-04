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Euro zone inflation Surges to 4%: Warning Bells for ECB Stability
3 days ago
The Euro zone economy is grappling with a significant inflationary surge, as consumer prices jumped to a three-year high of 4% in October. This alarming acceleration, largely fueled by persistent energy shocks, intensifies pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to tighten monetary policy, with profound implications for regional stability and global financial markets.
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