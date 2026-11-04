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Lions Lose Two Linebackers as Campbell Hospitalized and Rolder Out
By The Detroit Lions Podcast,2 days ago
Jack Campbell remains hospitalized following a terrifying neck injury that left him motionless on the field, though head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the team received positive preliminary indications on the linebacker’s condition. The coach led a prayer for his player in the locker room and stated he saw Campbell the previous night, noting that the star’s wife and parents were present and in good spirits. While the team has withheld specific medical details out of respect for the family, the immediate crisis management has shifted toward ensuring Campbell’s recovery while the roster prepares to operate without its starting middle linebacker.