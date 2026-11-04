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Back to the Movies
By Chris McCoy,2 days ago
Every fall from 1998 to 2024, the Indie Memphis Film Festival brought a program of diverse and artistic independently made films to the Mid-South. In the mid-2010s, the arts nonprofit behind the festival regularly sold more than 10,000 festival tickets per year, screened films year-round, and ran artist-development programs like the Black Creators Forum. After the pandemic shut down moviegoing in 2020, Indie Memphis survived by partnering with the Sundance Film Festival, invading the drive-in, and pioneering a hybrid model of online and in-person screenings. But by 2024, the Covid relief money had run out, and film festivals everywhere were feeling the pinch. “The organization was no longer sustainable,” says Joseph Carr, who was Indie Memphis’ director of operations at the time. “We were doing way too much, and there were not enough sustainable practices in place to continue the programming that was happening. The Black Creators Forum was free. The youth program was free. And that was wonderful, but in the post-Covid fundraising world, it became impossible to continue to fundraise for all of these endless programs.”