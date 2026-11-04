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Democrats flip statewide offices up and down the ballot in Georgia; state House is in play
By Maya Homan,2 days ago
Tuesday night was a clean sweep for Georgia Democrats, with voters electing Democrats to every statewide office that was on the ballot. Voters reelected U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff by a wide margin and elected former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to be not just the first Democratic governor in Georgia in more than two decades but also the first elected Black woman governor to ever serve in the country.
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