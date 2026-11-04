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Australia’s Under-16 Social Media Ban Challenged in Court as Government Defends Restrictions
By Gio Farley,2 days ago
Australia's under-16 social media ban faced a constitutional challenge before the country's High Court on November 4, 2026, as the federal government defended restrictions preventing children from maintaining accounts on major online platforms. Government lawyers described the legislation as a modest and viewpoint-neutral measure, arguing that its impact on political communication was limited compared with its intended role in protecting young people from online harm.
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