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Coffee’s On
By Michael Donahue,2 days ago
Dalton and Courtney Eberhart’s maiden voyage with their Just Coffee Company cart was a hit. They were among the vendors at the recent Art on Fire at Dixon Gallery & Gardens. “It was crazy,” says Dalton, 26. “We were slammed for so long. It was like, ‘Ohhh, man.’ It felt so good because it was literally our first official event. And that was a heck of a way to kick it off. It kind of reassured us.”