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Burns Fall Festival, Special Needs Trunk Or Treat Yield Fun For All Ages
By Sharon Lurie,3 days ago
Downtown Burns was abuzz with the sights and sounds of the season Saturday, Oct. 31, as the town hosted its second annual Fall Festival and the Burns Church of Christ held its 10th annual Special Needs Friendly Trunk or Treat, all happening on Halloween. The festival at the Old Burns Gym drew several hundred from Dickson County and neighboring communities […]