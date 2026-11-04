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Xbox Manager Brandon Stirrup Ignites AI Controversy With Game Development Claims
By Gio Farley,2 days ago
Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly visible part of the video game industry as major publishers and development studios experiment with tools for programming, content creation, and production. However, its growing presence has also raised concerns about creative ownership, employment, and the role of human developers. The debate intensified after Brandon Stirrup, a senior business strategy manager at Xbox, claimed that artificial intelligence is already being used across the gaming industry, including within Microsoft.