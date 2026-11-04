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Hackney adopts Prokofiev as patron
By norman lebrecht,3 days ago
Hackney Community Orchestra is delighted to announce that Ivor-nominated. composer, producer and performer Gabriel Prokofiev has become its first-ever patron. A long-time Hackney resident, Gabriel Prokofiev is one of the UK’s most. distinctive contemporary composers, internationally recognised for. bringing together classical music and electronic influences. His. appointment marks an...