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AMD Reports Record Q3 2026 Earnings as Data Center Revenue Drives Massive Growth
By Gio Farley,3 days ago
AMD reported record revenue in its third-quarter 2026 earnings, reaching $13.4 billion as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure accelerated across the technology industry. The 45% year-over-year increase marked the company's largest quarterly revenue figure, with its data center business accounting for the biggest share of sales. The results, released...