undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Diva-Filled Holiday Show
By Kimberly Ham,2 days ago
Forget silent nights. Friends of George’s is bringing holiday drama, Hollywood divas, and ABBA hits to the stage with Mamma Dearest! Here We Joan Again, a campy musical comedy making its Mid-South regional premiere November 6th to 21st at Evergreen Theatre. The production also marks a first for the Memphis theater company: its first-ever live musical, complete with singing and dancing.