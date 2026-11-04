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Today In Hip-Hop History: Hood Classic Flick ‘Belly’ Released in Theaters 28 Years Ago
By Sha Be Allah,2 days ago
On this date in 1998, legendary music video director Hype Williams made his feature film directorial debut with Belly, a gritty, visually groundbreaking crime drama starring 2 of New York Hip Hop’s most celebrated MCs, Nas and DMX. Twenty-eight years later, the film remains one of the most recognizable cinematic representations of late 1990s Hip Hop culture, with an influence that extends far beyond its original theatrical release.