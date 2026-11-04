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Christopher Starr, MD, FACS, on preventing the unhappy 20/20 patient
3 days ago
Is common among patients presenting for cataract surgery, yet it often goes unrecognized because many of these patients report few or no symptoms. In a prospective case series of 120 patients evaluated for cataract surgery at Duke University Eye Center and Weill Cornell Ophthalmology, 80% had at least one abnormal tear test result, as did 85% of the 46 patients who were asymptomatic.¹