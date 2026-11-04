undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Exploring Frederique Constant’s Evolutionary Momentum
By Mike Espindle,2 days ago
After stints at watchmakers like IWC, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Richemont Group, Zenith, and Bertolucci, Yasmina Pedrini was so impressed with meeting Co-Founder of Frederique Constant Peter Stas, and absorbing his entrepreneurial spirit and distinctive vision of accessible luxury, that she joined the company in 2008, working both for Frederique Constant and sibling brand Alpina.