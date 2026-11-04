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Rising premiums, fewer options: The fallout of NY’s health plan rollbacks
By Explorer Contributing Writer,2 days ago
The New York Essential Plan was a game changer for Talia Holzman. She and her husband have lived in the Tri-Lakes area for two years. He had a job at a restaurant and she worked remotely for a nonprofit. Last fall, when she and her husband each lost their jobs in rapid succession, they also lost their health insurance. In the midst of upheaval, she found they qualified for the Essential Plan.
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