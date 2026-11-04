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CAF Awards: Bouaddi, Mazza and Hamza compete with the Real Madrid star for the best young player title
By Ahmed Abdelhamid,3 days ago
CAF have revealed the nominees for Africa's Young Player of the Year award for 2026, and four Arab players have made the cut. Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi, the Manchester City star, leads the charge. Joining Bouaddi are Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim of Barcelona, Morocco's Abdellah Ouazane of Dutch side Ajax, and Algeria's...