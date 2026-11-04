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Scott Parker returns to West Ham as head coach to replace Nuno Espirito Santo and lead Championship promotion push
By Adhe Makayasa,2 days ago
Parker returns to the London Stadium as the Hammers' fourth permanent manager since David Moyes departed in May 2024, having been out of work since leaving relegated Burnley in April. He inherits a squad sitting eighth in the table, with assistance from first-team coaches Steve Potts, Gerard Prenderville, and Billy Lepine, as well as sporting director Mark Noble.