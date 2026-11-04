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Solar Lights on Veterans’ Graves
By Tom Katz,2 days ago
Volunteers are being asked to lend a hand at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison on Saturday, November 7th, for a project honoring local veterans. The Home Depot Foundation, working alongside Morrison American Legion Post 328, will install solar lights on veterans’ graves throughout the cemetery. Helpers will assist in identifying grave sites and replacing any markers that may have been missed.