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Juventus, McKennie trains: the condition of the American, Cabal and Celik
By Gianluca Minchiotti,3 days ago
Training at Continassa ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League match away to AZ Alkmaar. Juventus trained at Continassa this morning ahead of tomorrow's away match against AZ Alkmaar in the fourth round of the Europa League. Weston McKennie and Juan Cabal both joined the group after training separately for the first part of the session. Both had come away from Sunday's win over Napoli nursing knocks.