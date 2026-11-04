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Satellite estimates put African dust falling on the Amazon at about 28 million tonnes a year, while a model checked against measurements at Cayenne gives 8 to 10 million, and most of that settling happens from February to May.
By Rishav Kothari,2 days ago
On a wooded hill in Cayenne, French Guiana, air-quality technicians usually changed the filter on their sampler around noon. A day’s sample could hold sea salt from the nearby Atlantic and grains carried across it from North Africa. Researchers in Miami washed the salt from the used filters, then heated them to isolate the mineral dust.