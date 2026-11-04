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Satellite estimates put African dust falling on the Amazon at about 28 million tonnes a year, while a model checked against measurements at Cayenne gives 8 to 10 million, and most of that settling happens from February to May.

By Rishav Kothari,

2 days ago
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