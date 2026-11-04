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Public Editor: Islamophobic rhetoric is common in Indiana. Here’s how newsrooms cover it
By Tracey Compton,3 days ago
In the run-up to this week’s midterm election, it was not uncommon to hear Indiana political figures attack Muslims. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced his office would investigate two groups for connections to terrorism. The groups, the Council on American-Islamic Relations and Students for Justice in Palestine, support Muslim causes.