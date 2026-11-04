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Three Argentine Provinces Agree To Introduce Shared Gambling Self-Exclusion System
By Stephen Welch,2 days ago
Three Argentine provinces have signed an agreement to establish a shared gambling self-exclusion system, extending player protection measures across San Juan, Mendoza and San Luis for the first time. The agreement, signed in Mendoza and announced by the San Juan government on 2 November, will allow individuals who voluntarily exclude...