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Why iGaming Operators Need AI and Human Judgment in Balance for True Resolution
By Stephen Welch,2 days ago
Few industries bring together as many demands as iGaming. Every interaction can involve real money. Large operators run several brands at enterprise scale. Licences span multiple regulated markets, each with its own rules. Compliance obligations are strict, and responsible gaming sits at the heart of how a trustworthy operator behaves. These are the pillars of a successful operation, and every one of them reaches the support desk, every day, in the form of a player with a question.