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Alberta To Allocate $14 Million In iGaming Revenue To Rural Charities
By Stephen Welch,2 days ago
Alberta's government has announced plans to allocate CA$14 million annually from regulated iGaming revenue to support rural charities, addressing longstanding disparities in fundraising opportunities between smaller communities and the province's largest cities. Premier Danielle Smith was due to unveil the initiative at the Rural Municipalities of Alberta's autumn convention, with...