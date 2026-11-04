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Two LSU students win international competition with petroleum engineering research papers
By George deBlanc,3 days ago
Two LSU petroleum engineering students won $1,000 each at the Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition Student Paper Contest hosted by the Society of Petroleum Engineers in Houston, from Oct. 21-23. Junior petroleum engineering student Nicolas Manica and fifth-year doctoral student Ayman Said won in their respective undergraduate and doctoral divisions....