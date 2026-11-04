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Check out these upcoming events at local parks for support through daylight saving time
By Kadence Hall,3 days ago
As we head into the final stretch of the year, LSU students will be adjusting to less daylight, chilly weather and long hours spent preparing for exam season. Keeping your health and wellness a priority through these conditions can be a challenge, but it doesn’t have to be complicated. Here are a few ways you can use the Baton Rouge Recreation and Park Commission to put your physical and mental health first.