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ID Firefighter Killed, Another Injured in Fire Truck Crash
By Dan Landrigan,3 days ago
A Raft River Fire District firefighter was killed and another injured Monday evening when their fire truck ran off the road in Cassia County, Idaho. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the single-vehicle crash on East Yale Road around 9 p.m., Cassia County Sheriff’s Capt. Kevin Horak told East Idaho News. Both firefighters were injured and airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, where one later died. The second firefighter remains hospitalized.