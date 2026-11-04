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15 People Displaced After Fire Spreads to Two New Haven (CT) Homes
By Tribune Content Agency,3 days ago
NEW HAVEN — Fifteen city residents were displaced by a fire on Maltby Street early Monday morning, an official says. New Haven Fire Chief Dan Coughlin said crews responded to a report of a fire on Matlby Street at 12:04 a.m. Monday. He said crews found heavy fire on the second and third floors of a home and the flames had spread to a neighboring residence.
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