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Impérial Elegance: With Centuries Of Savoir-Faire, Maison Moët & Chandon Combines Legacy & Innovation In Every Bottle
By Sponsored Content,2 days ago
Deep under the photogenic streets of historic Épernay, a transformation is underway. Within a 28km maze of atmospheric cellars carved from chalk, polished bottles of Impérial Brut Champagne quietly age, awaiting their perfect moment of maturation. A considered, carefully balanced blend from across 284 Champagne villages, countless terroirs, three celebrated grape varieties – the culmination of nearly 300 years of winemaking experience. Moët & Chandon, the world’s most-loved Champagne, knows that patience is everything.