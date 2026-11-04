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Android Auto Stopped Working on Some Galaxy Phones After One UI 9. Here’s What to Do
By Ethan Collins,2 days ago
If Android Auto started stuttering or stopped connecting to your car after your Galaxy phone updated to One UI 9, you’re not alone. Owners of several recent Galaxy models have reported the same problem since the update, and Google now says a fix has rolled out. Here’s what’s going on and what to do if your car still won’t cooperate.