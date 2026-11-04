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Fiery truck crash leads to delays, closures on I-80
By Toniann Antonelli,2 days ago
A tractor-trailer overturned and erupted in flames late Tuesday night on I-80 in Allamuchy, prompting first responders to shut down some lanes on the busy highway. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 11:30 p.m. Members of the Allamuchy Fire Department quickly brought the blaze under control after the cab of the overturned tractor-trailer caught fire.