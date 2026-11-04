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UPDATED Election 2026: Lincoln Voters Back Volleyball Complex and Charter Changes as Nebraska Republicans lead statewide races
By Mark Vail,2 days ago
ELECTION UPDATE 9:45 am — Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Republicans secure major statewide victories; Lincoln and Lancaster County results remain unchanged as additional ballot counting approaches. Updated statewide election returns show Republican Gov. Jim Pillen and U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts winning reelection, while Republican Congressman Mike Flood has increased...