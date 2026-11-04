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Nov. 4, 2026
3 days ago
This column provides glimpses of events in Giles County from past editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN and THE GILES FREE PRESS. Lot 5 in Giles County Industrial Park South had received official certification through Tennessee’s Select Tennessee Certified Sites Program. The Giles County Economic Development Commission learned of the designation in an Oct. 25 letter from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and Austin Consulting. The certification indicated that the property had undergone extensive preparation and was ready to be marketed for industrial development. Economic Development Commission Executive Director Dan Speer said the designation represented years of work by local officials and economic development partners.