undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Steakhouse Owner Allegedly Tells Biracial Manager She’s ‘Too Black’ to Stay Employed. Then She Hits Him With a Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit
3 days ago
Tammy Dawn Waller, a biracial woman who worked for a Tennessee restaurant group, Copper Cellar Corp., for 40 years, has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against its owner, Mike Chase, alleging he told her she was not wanted because she was Black. Waller filed the federal complaint on September 15,...