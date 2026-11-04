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I used Claude Code to control apps that weren't built for AI, and it opens up a whole new workflow
By Mahnoor Faisal,3 days ago
I’ll never side with AI giants coming for the parts of our work that make it feel like ours. Be it writing (cough, cough), drawing, framing a shot, or composing music, there’s a little bit of us in everything we create. The things we’ve lived through, the people we’ve loved, the little details only we would think to notice. I’d rather not see all of that reduced to something a better prompt could replace.