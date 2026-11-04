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Pop Culture Flashback: Disney’s ‘Chicken Little’ Gamble (Nov. 4)
By of Pop Culture,2 days ago
In 1995, Disney first embraced the idea of computer-generated animation when Pixar released Toy Story. Both companies needed each other. Disney was allowed to have complete ownership and control of the films and Pixar would receive 12.5% of the movie’s ticket sales. By 2001, Disney was ready to create their own fully computer-generated film: Chicken Little.